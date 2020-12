epa08582814 Philippine police are deployed to a quarantine checkpoint at the boundary of Rizal province, Pasig City and Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 04 August 2020. Stricter quarantine protocols have been approved by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte from 04 to 18 August in Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan. The move came after pleas from medical professionals for tighter measures due to rising Covid-19 cases. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA