WUHAN, April 6, 2020 Medical staff prepare to take off the ECMO machine used to support senior Hu's lungs at the Wuhan pulmonary hospital in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, April 5, 2020. A patient surnamed Hu, a 40-year-old severe case of the COVID-19 who was diagnosed with the disease in early February, has the functions of his lungs recovered on Sunday at the Wuhan pulmonary hospital with days of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support. (Credit Image: © Fei Maohua/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)