May 10, 2018 - San Antonio, TX, USA - Case Leal, 8, of La Vernia, looks at stones, each etched with the name of one of the 26 victims, along one side of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on May 10, 2018.,Image: 382388680, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * San Antonio Newspapers Rights OUT *, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia