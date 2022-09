November 13, 2019, Colombo, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Podujana peramuna ( SLPP) Presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa smiles during a Election campaign rally in Homagama on November 13, 2019, ahead of the November 16 presidential election. Police stepped up security across Sri Lanka on November 13 over fears of violence on the final day of campaigning for the fiercely contested presidential election, officials said. (Credit Image: © Pradeep Dambarage/ZUMA Wire)