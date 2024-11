🚨#BREAKING: A Florida man has been arrested for posing as Elon Musk on Facebook to steal $600,000 from a elderly woman



📌#Bradenton | #Florida



A Florida man is in jail for impersonating billionaire @elonmusk to scam a 74-year-old woman out of over $600,000. Jeffrey Moynihan… pic.twitter.com/Iv2odFEAKX