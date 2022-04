April 14, 2022, Bucha, Ukraine: Police work with local residents and volunteer body collectors to investigate killings during the Russian invasion in Irpin, Ukraine on April 14, 2022. The bodies of two men are exhumed that were killed by an airstrike at their home. Bloody sheets are inspected in the bedroom and a pet rat was rescued. They are now recovering bodies from makeshift graves that will be examined for war crimes evidence and given to families for proper burials. Irpin and other towns in the suburbs of Kyiv were recently liberated from invading Russian troops where atrocities have been reported. (Credit Image: © Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire)