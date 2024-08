Iranians follow a truck carrying the coffins of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard, who were killed in an assassination blamed on Israel, during their funeral ceremony in Tehran. Iran mourned the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in a strike in Tehran attributed to Israel. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were targeted and killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024. Funeral Procession For Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh In Tehran, Iran - 01 Aug 2024,Image: 894845987, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no