epa08585242 A Romanian woman wearing a face mask, backed by a government awareness poster for wearing surgical masks, waits for the green light at a crosswalk in Bucharest, Romania, 05 August 2020. The poster reads: 'I am wearing a mask because we have to be careful. Wear a mask, show you care!'. Bucharest' Municipal Committee for Emergency Situations (CMSU) decided on 03 August that wearing a protective mask should become mandatory in the pedestrian area of the Old Town commercial district of the Capital, in squares, fairs, railway stations, subway and bus stations. In Romania, after two months of gradually easing lockdown measures implemented to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, local authorities started to implement safety specific measures as the rate of infection started to rise over 1,000 new cases a day. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT