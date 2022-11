epaselect epa10314236 People outside the railway station in Kherson, southern Ukraine, 19 November 2022. Around 200 people arrived in Kherson by train for the first time since 24 February as Ukraine resumed railway traffic between the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the recently recaptured southern city, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich said on telegram. Ukrainian troops entered Kherson on 11 November after Russian forces had withdrawn from the city. Kherson was captured in the early stage of the conflict, shortly after Russian troops had entered Ukraine in February 2022. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK