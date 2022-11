KHERSON, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 13: Civilians celebrate with Ukrainian soldiers at Independence Square after the withdrawal of the Russian army from Kherson to the eastern bank of Dnieper River, Ukraine on November 13, 2022. Residents in towns and villages where Ukrainian troops passed through on their way to Kherson cheered soldiers and gave them flowers to show their happiness and gratitude. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM