Firefighters work on a wildfire, in Labiri, near Patras, on July 31, 2021 as Greek authorities grappling with a large forest fire, the second major blaze in as many days, evacuated four villages near Patras, Greece's third largest city. Ninety-five firefighters, 33 trucks, four planes and helicopters have been mobilised to extinguish the fire in the Zeria region in the Peloponnese, about 210 kilometres of Athens, the firefighting service said.,Image: 624562033, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia