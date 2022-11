epa08298048 A view of the departures hall at the Balice Airport in Krakow, Poland, 16 March 2020. The Polish government has announced the closure of all Polish borders for foreigners. A 14-day quarantine for Polish citizens returning from abroad was also introduced in order to halt the wide spread of coronavirus COVID-19. Several European countries have closed borders, schools, public facilities, and have canceled most major sports and entertainment events, in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT