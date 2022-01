epa09706281 Young Indian students from a window of a bus converted into a mobile school by the initiative of the NGO 'TejasAsia' in the Jai Hind Camp slum area in New Delhi, India, on the International Day of Education, 24 January 2022. Makeshift schooling is playing an important role in this present time amid the Covid restriction and an effort to reach the underprivileged children. The TejasAsia NGO founded by Marlo Philip is running a program called 'Hope Buses' under which they cater over several hundred non-school going underprivileged children. This mobile school program was established about seven years ago which is currently serving in eight large communities within Delhi & NCR. Through this program they provide free education, warm meals & medical care to children. The buses are converted to class rooms fitted with TVs and computers. Three teachers and helping staff are designated for each bus. They teach Hindi, English, Math and other relevant lessons. The change to online schooling proved beneficial only for a limited number of children, mostly in towns, cities and urban areas but regional governments have tried to address the problem by donating devices and conducting lessons on television channels to some such schools. The United Nations proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education in celebration of the role of education for peace and development. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET