2022-01-19 11:17:24 AMSTERDAM - A nail technician does a visitor's nails in the Van Gogh Museum. The museum is participating in the national protest action Kapsalon Theater and is protesting against the corona measures for the cultural sector. ANP EVERT ELZINGA,Image: 654513619, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia