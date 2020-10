epa08371223 A funeral home employee demonstrates health safety protocols for people who died from the COVID-19 pandemic, in Mexico City, Mexico, 17 April 2020 (issued 18 April 2020). COVID-19 has so far left more than 130 dead in Mexico City, a city where funeral homes, which are preparing contingencies in the face of more severe phases of the pandemic, are rushing to comply with a protocol that requires cremation without a prior wake for those who died from coronavirus. EPA-EFE/Jose Pazos