epa08409697 A man on a bike wears a face mask in front of Castel Sant Angelo during phase two of the emergency block of the Coronavirus Covid-19 in Rome, Italy, 08 May 2020. The Italian government is gradually lifting the lockdown restrictions that were implemented to stem the widespread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI