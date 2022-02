Pedestrians walk past a woman (L) wearing a maternity badge on a street in Tokyo on March 3, 2016. Harassment of working mothers is a growing problem in Japan, possibly aggravated by government policies aimed at keeping women in the workforce, experts say.,Image: 276064227, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Karyn Nishimura-Poupee, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia