epa08279858 Passengers from Seoul Inchon, South Korea, by Jeju Air 7C 1162, enter quarantine at Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, 09 March 2020. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on 05 March 2020 that Japan will impose a 14-day quarantine on people coming from China and South Korea to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus and COVID-19, starting 09 March 2020. This decision was announced just a couple of hours after the Japanese government announced the postponement of Chinese President Xi Jinping's official visit to Japan, originally scheduled this April. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA