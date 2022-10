Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Al Saud (known as MBS) and US President Joe Biden during 'Security and Development Summit' held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 16, 2022. Joe Biden and Arab Leaders Security Summit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - 16 Jul 2022,Image: 708116005, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no