epa09037090 (FILE) - US gymnastics coach John Geddert (L) celebrates after Jordyn Wieber (R) of the USA won the gold medal in the women's individual all around final of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, 13 October 2011 (re-issued 25 February 2021). The office of the Michigan Attorney General on 25 February confirmed John Geddert, head coach of the 2012 US women's Olympic gymnastics team, killed himself 25 February 2021 just hours after being charged for 24 crimes including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA