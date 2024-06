„Dezlănțuită!”. Lauren Sánchez, logodnica miliardarului Jeff Bezos, se distrează pe ski-jet, în vacanța din Mykonos

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Sanchez rocks a tiny gold bikini as she and billionaire fiance Jeff Bezos ride jet skis on the Aegean Sea in Greece. The 54-year-old stunner showed off her ultra fit figure in the metallic swimsuit, choosing to go without a life jacket for the excursion. Her 60-year-old beau put safety first as he followed behind on his own jet ski, wearing a life jacket with light blue swim shorts. Lauren cut an eye-catching figure and looked to be handling the personal watercraft like a pro. The loved up couple have been enjoying an extended vacation in Greece on Amazon founder Bezos' megayacht Koru with pals Kim Kardashian and Lauren's ex Tony Gonzalez and his wife October. 27 Jun 2024,Image: 885513866, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO Greece, Model Release: no, Pictured: Lauren Sanchez