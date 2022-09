epa02342111 The head of the Chechen government in exile Ahmed Zakayev during a press conference after of the World Congress of the Chechen Nation in Pultusk, north of Warsaw on 18 September 2010. A Polish court ordered exiled Chechen leader Akhmed Zakayev freed late on 17 September while Russia's demand for his extradition is decided. The Warsaw district court rejected a request by prosecutors to place Zakayev under temporary arrest for 40 days. He had been arrested earlier on 17 September by Polish police on an international warrant issued by Russia through Interpol. Zakayev arrived on 16 September in Poland to attend a two-day World Chechen Congress in Pultusk in central Poland. EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT EPA/Pawel Supernak POLAND OUT