Firefighters clean the rubble of the destroyed Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine, 28 June 2022. At least eighteen people died and at least 58 others were injured following Russian airstrikes on the crowded shopping mall, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said in a Telegram post. The one-story building of a shopping center was hit by Russian rockets in the afternoon. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK