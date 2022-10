epa10250346 A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows emergency services responding to a fire after shelling in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 18 October 2022, amid Russia's invasion. According to SES, two people were killed and one injured. Three Russian strikes hit an energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko said. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 'critical infrastructure' was damaged in the attack in northern Kyiv. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES