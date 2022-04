View of the village of Andriivka Kyiv region about 50 km of Kyiv affected by the Russian invasion. The government of Ukraine will direct a billion hryvnias from the reserve fund to restore the regions liberated from Russian occupiers. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Sunday, April 10. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, triggering the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. Russia-Ukraine war in Havronshchyna - 10 Apr 2022,Image: 681822287, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia