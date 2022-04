A handout photo made available by the Austrian Chancellery shows Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer leaving after his meeting with Russian President Putin, in Moscow, Austria, 11 April 2022. Chancellor Nehammer is on visit to Moscow for talks with Russian President Putin over the invasion of Ukraine, two days after he met with the Ukrainian president in Kyiv. EPA-EFE/DRAGAN TATIC/AUSTRIAN CHANCELLER HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES