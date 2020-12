epa08859716 Ludovic Orban, Romania's premier and the leader of PNL (National Liberal Party), chats with reporters during a campaigning event held at the newly opened PNL campaign headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 12 November 2020 (issued 03 December 2020). Romania goes to the polls on 06 December to elect a new parliament despite Covid pandemic. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT