epa10167243 Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, 07 September 2022. Gas supplies are being used by Russia to exert pressure on European nations in response to sanctions imposed after it invaded Ukraine. Gazprom, the Russian state-controlled gas company, closed the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE