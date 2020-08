This photo taken on May 18, 2020 shows Mao Yin (R) reuniting with his mother Li Jingzhi (C) and father Mao Zhenping (L) in Xian, in China's northern Shaanxi province. A Chinese man who was kidnapped as a toddler 32 years ago has been reunited with his biological parents, after police used facial recognition technology to track him down.,Image: 520564706, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: China OUT, Model Release: no