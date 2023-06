In this handout image taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 12, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a video statement from an unknown location. In a video statement Friday, Prigozhin mocked the Russian Defense Ministry's report claiming that its forces regrouped to take more favorable positions, saying they effectively fled and "our flanks are crumbling." (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)