Aerial photographs showing the main arena and stages as well as the tent city at the Reading Festival site today (Thurs). Tens of thousands of people descend on the Thames Valley town which pumps millions of pounds into the economy. The festival will be the biggest event since the easing of Covid restriction with capacity for 90000 people.Eager fans started to arrive on Wednesday morning to get a prime spot as early bird campers with the rest of the camping areas opened up today Reading Festival, UK - 26 Aug 2021