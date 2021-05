(210521) -- YANGBI, May 21, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Rescuers prepare to depart for the earthquake area in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 21, 2021. A 5.6-magnitude earthquake at 9:21 p.m. (Beijing Time), and a 6.4-magnitude earthquake at 9:48 p.m. jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).,Image: 611996296, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia