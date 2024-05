March 29, 2024, Kranj, Slovenia: Angel Tilvar, Minister of Defence of Romania, attends a panel discussion as part of a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Slovenia's entry into NATO in Brdo pri Kranju. Slovenia became a member of NATO on March 29, 2004. The 20th anniversary was marked by an official ceremony preceded by panel discussions addressing pressing global and European security questions. (Credit Image: © Luka Dakskobler/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)