epa08240236 Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman arrives for a situation assessment meeting regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-2019), at the Health Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, 23 February 2020. The disease COVIDF-19, caused by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, has so far killed 2,247 people with over 76,200 infected worldwide. EPA-EFE/JACK GUEZ / POOL