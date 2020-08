August 12, 2020, Kathmandu, Nepal: Nepalese Army health workers wearing personal protective equipment suits (PPE) carry the corpse of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for cremation at the Pashupati Electric Crematorium..A 32-year-old man from Dhading, infected with COVID-19 died while undergoing treatment at HAMS Hospital. Nepal reports 91 Covid-19 deaths as infection tally hits 24432. (Credit Image: © Prabin Ranabhat/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)