The British ambassador to Russia, Deborah Bronnert, arrives at the Russian foreign affairs ministry in Moscow, Russia, 03 November 2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassador of Great Britain, which Moscow considers involved in the attack on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. Russian special services claim that the attack was carried out by Ukraine, with the aid of British specialists. On October 29, as a result of an attack on Sevastopol by drones, the sea minesweeper 'Ivan Golubets' and a bonnet barrier in Yuzhnaya Bay were damaged. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV