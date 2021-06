Motivul pentru care ultimele fotografii cu Kim Jong-un au declanșat speculații privind starea sa de sănătate

epa09254242 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un (C), General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the DPRK, convening a consultative meeting of senior officials of the Party Central Committee and provincial Party committees at the office building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang, North Korea, 07 June 2021 (issued 08 June 2021). The meeting was reportedly held to run an evaluation on the country's economy ion the second half of the year. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY