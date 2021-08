epa08457838 Elephants graze at the Amboseli National Park, where members of the first Kenyan female Maasai community ranger's unit known as 'Team Lioness', conduct daily routines to find out if wild animals are invading homes or being poached when they patrol within the Olulugului-Olareshi group ranch, an expansive area of traditional Maasai community land in Amboseli, Kajiado, Kenya, on 15 May 2020. The female rangers are part of a total of 76 community rangers who are financed by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and patrol a route of at least 20 kilometres every day to look out for any illegal activity or injured animals as a way of preventing poaching and reducing human wildlife conflict. Their patrol area is part of the 607 square kilometres of communal land around Amboseli National Park in visual range of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the highest peak in Africa. The park is also a passageway for thousands of elephants in the middle of Maasai land. The IFAW funded rangers had to increase their patrols to ensure that poachers do not exploit any gaps that may arise leading to an increase in poaching. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU