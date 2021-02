Aleksei Navalnîi în instanță, aproape de o lungă condamnare la închisoare: zeci de arestări în fața tribunalului

epa08980959 A handout photo made available by Moscow's Citiy Court Press Service shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny waiting before a hearing standing in a glass cage during a hearing in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 02 February 2021. The Moscow City Court will consider on 02 February 2021 the requirement of the Federal Penitentiary Service to replace Alexei Navalny's suspended sentence with a real one. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany on 17 January 2021. A Moscow judge on 18 January ruled that he will remain in custody for 30 days following his airport arrest. EPA-EFE/MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES