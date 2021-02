epaselect epa08679342 A staged protest in front of the Russian embassy shows a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny (L) and a Russian teapot samovar with a note reading 'Novichok tea', 'Kremlin tea' and 'from Russia with love', in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2020. Navalny is receiving treatment at the Charite hospital in Berlin since 22 August 2020 after being poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN