epa08543733 Mayor of Warsaw and candidate for Poland's president of main opposition party Civic Platform and Civic Coalition's Rafal Trzaskowski attends a press conference after the second round of presidential election in Warsaw, Poland, 13 July 2020. Incumbent President Andrzej Duda won 51,21 percent of votes in the presidential election held on 12 July while his main rival, Rafal Trzaskowski, 48,79 percent, the State Electoral Commission said on 13 July, having published results from 99.97 percent of polling stations. EPA-EFE/Pawel Supernak POLAND OUT