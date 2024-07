CHANGJI, CHINA - MAY 12: Northern lights glowing in the sky on May 12, 2024 in Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China. People in China marveled at the unusual and spectacular sight of the northern lights also known as aurora borealis, the consequence of a severe solar storm that was brewing and was expected to continue over the coming days. Copyright: xVCGx 111495634085,Image: 872126229, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk.;PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN, Credit images as "Profimedia/ IMAGO", Model Release: no