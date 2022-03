A line of vehicles covered with sub-Saharan dust, March 15, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid woke up this morning to an unusual meteorological phenomenon generated by a high amount of dust in suspension coming from the Sahara. A phenomenon that has caused a decrease in air quality as well as sand in the streets, a reddish sky and rising temperatures. The situation will be extended throughout the peninsula during the day today. Photo by Eduardo Parra/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM