O nuntă cu aproape 10.000 de invitați a fost anulată de autoritățile din New York

epa08758170 New York City police officers enter the Congregation Yetev Lev D?Satmarin synagogue in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, USA, 19 October 2020. The synagogue was initially planned to be the site of a large wedding for the grandson of Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, the synagogue's rabbi, but New York State officials intervened in those plans due to reports that as many as 10,000 would be attending. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE