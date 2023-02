Rescue workers and medics pull out a person from a collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. More than 35,000 people have died in Turkey as a result of last week's earthquake, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country's founding 100 years ago.,Image: 756470966, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. TURKEY OUT, Model Release: no