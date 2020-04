epa08364491 A close up of a swab test in its tube to be stored in the fridge before being taken for analysis, at the swab room used for COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at al-Bashir hospital, Amman, Jordan, 15 April 2020.The UNDP in collaboration with the Jordanian health Ministry has set up, on 14 January, a triage tent at the entrance of the Al-Bashir hospital, to test incoming Emergency rooms patients for COVID-19 and decide whether they can go to the ER for regular treatment or need tests to decide either to join a 14 day confinement or be transferred to Prince Hamza hospital for COVID-19 treatment. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN