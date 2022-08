epa10093400 A counter of Lufthansa during a warn strike of the ground staff of German airline Lufthansa at the international airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 27 July 2022. The trade union Ver.di called on around 20,000 ground staff nationwide to stage a one-day warning strike on Wednesday 27 July over pay negotiations. Lufthansa had to cancelled more than 1000 flights from their main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK