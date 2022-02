First migrants from Ukraine enter Poland after Russia bombarded Ukrainian territory - Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Medyka, Poland on February 24, 2022. As the Russian Federation army crossed Ukrainian borders the conflict between Ukraine and Russian is expected to create a wave of Ukrainian refugees of which most will seek asylum in Poland. Poland Is Expected To Take Ukrainian Refugees, Medyka - 24 Feb 2022,Image: 664661632, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia