File photo - A shop sign of Sovcombank (Cobkom Bank), on September 27 2021 in Moscow, Russia. -- Britain on Tuesday slapped sanctions on five Russian banks and three billionaires, in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson called "the first barrage" of measures in response to the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine. The five banks targeted : Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank and three people sanctioned will see any UK assets frozen. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM