A man wearing a face mask looks down on the city of Athens from Tourkovounia hill, as southerly winds carry waves of Saharan dust to the city, in Athens, on April 23, 2024. Clouds of dust blown in from the Sahara covered Athens and other Greek cities on April 23, 2024, one of the worst such episodes to hit the country since 2018, officials said. The yellow-orange haze smothered several regions, limiting visibility and prompting warnings of breathing risks from the authorities.